Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania yanks her hand out of Donald’s after presidential debate

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Melania yanks her hand out of Donald’s after presidential debateMelania Trump stands with her husband Donald, as Joe Biden and his wife Jill embrace for a hug (Photo: Getty) Melania Trump was caught on camera yanking her hand away from her husband’s at the end of his second and final presidential debate with Joe Biden. The eye-catching moment took place in Nashville, Tennesse on Thursday after her husband faced off against Joe Biden....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks' 00:39

 When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current FLOTUS, First lady Melania Trump, is giving stumping a miss this season. In a historic break from...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Melania Appears to Pull Hand Away from President Trump After Debate

 Melania Trump apparently wasn't in the mood to get handsy with President Trump after the debate -- and the new debate is about whether she dissed him on camera...
TMZ.com

First Lady Melania Insults Stormy Daniels In Secretly Recorded Tapes

 Stephanie Wolkoff released additional recordings...Photo Credit: Inside Edition Stephanie Wolkoff released additional recordings of her conversations with First..
WorldNews

Coronavirus live updates: CDC cites COVID in report on excess US deaths this year; Melania skips Trump rally over 'lingering cough'

 Health experts urge Idaho governor to take action amid spike. New Orleans Saints to host 3,000 fans. Target to give employee bonuses. Latest news.
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump shifts tone in second debate as candidates clash on health care and more

 President Trump is planning two campaign rallies in Florida following his face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the debate stage Thursday night. CBS News..
CBS News

Debate fact check: Where Trump, Biden claims land on COVID-19, fracking, race, more

 The last debate before election day included some falsehoods and half-truths from both candidates. Here's what's true and outright false.
USATODAY.com

US voters on Trump, Biden performances at debate

 Millions of Americans tuned in to the final presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which supplied the..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

A Trump Victory May Push His Defense Secretary Out an Open Door

 Mark Esper’s strained relationship with President Trump, since he balked at using active-duty troops to quell civil unrest, may result in Mr. Trump choosing..
NYTimes.com

A Debate Pledge to ‘Transition’ From Oil Puts Climate at Center of Campaign Finale

 Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s debate statement that he would "transition" the country away from oil gave President Trump an opening and thrust climate change center..
NYTimes.com

Getty Images American visual media company


Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Highlights from the final debate as Trump and Biden face off over key issues

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are back on the campaign trail today after clashing in last night's final debate. They faced off on key issues..
CBS News
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met in Nashville for the debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

Debate transcript: Trump, Biden final presidential debate moderated by Kristen Welker

 Here is the full transcript of the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, moderated by Kristen Welker in..
USATODAY.com

Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

AP Analysis: Trump & Biden 'an actual debate'

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night. (Oct. 23)
 
USATODAY.com

How to watch the final presidential debate of 2020

 Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

On Thursday, October 22nd, at 9PM ET, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face..
The Verge

USA TODAY Sports' Week 7 NFL picks: Do Steelers or Titans fall from ranks of unbeaten?

 It's rare for two 5-0 teams to meet this late in season, but there might be more than a perfect start at stake for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
USATODAY.com

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

 Nashville, Tennessee: Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music Awards of any artist, but she'll need to make more room on her shelf. The superstar picked..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Trump defends child separation policy, asks Biden 'who built the cages' at final debate [Video]

Trump defends child separation policy, asks Biden 'who built the cages' at final debate

President Trump defended his administration's child separation and immigration policies during the final 2020 presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:57Published
Chris Wallace ‘Jealous’ of Kristen Welker After Successful Second Presidential Debate [Video]

Chris Wallace ‘Jealous’ of Kristen Welker After Successful Second Presidential Debate

Immediately after the second debate, first presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace says he’s “jealous.” Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:15Published
Trump, Biden Square Off In Last Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump, Biden Square Off In Last Presidential Debate

Thursday’s presidential debate looked vastly different than the first, Natalie Brand reports. (4:06)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 23, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:06Published

Tweets about this