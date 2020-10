Iggy Azalea Explains Playboi Carti Breakup Speculation + IG Comments Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea‘s cryptic post on Instagram Story has fans wondering if she and Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti are no longer together. The hip-hop power couple have a child together, but depending on how you read what Iggy wrote, Carti might have blown it. Iggy Azalea: ‘I’d Rather Be Alone’ On her Instagram Story, […] Australian rapper Iggy Azalea‘s cryptic post on Instagram Story has fans wondering if she and Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti are no longer together. The hip-hop power couple have a child together, but depending on how you read what Iggy wrote, Carti might have blown it. Iggy Azalea: ‘I’d Rather Be Alone’ On her Instagram Story, […] 👓 View full article