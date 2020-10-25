Shawn Mendes Starts Off His Day on Coffee Run Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Shawn Mendes is fueling up in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old singer was joined by tour manager Cez Darke while picking up a few coffees before heading to a dance studio on Saturday (October 24) in L.A. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes Shawn wore a cream-colored sweater paired with jeans and a [...] 👓 View full article

