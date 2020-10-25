Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma expecting second child together

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew has her name tattooed on his bum!
Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma has got her name tattooed on his bum in her handwriting, as he joked he'll never be able to win another argument with her.
Ashlyn Faye Everett RT @PopCrave: Hilary Duff is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. 👶 https://t.co/kyFXb8ibTk 18 minutes ago
Celebrity News Hilary Duff expecting third child, second with husband Matthew Koma https://t.co/qTrdecdBW4 24 minutes ago
oliviabenson&elliotstabler RT @people: Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Actress and Husband Matthew Koma Expecting Their Second Child https://t.co/mzmkvZ4hNt 34 minutes ago
Marco Franci Lazzari Hilary Duff and Her Husband, Matthew Koma, Are Expecting Their Second Child Together https://t.co/7cFYIZ7xLt https://t.co/53roeS4qtw 41 minutes ago
LatestLY #HilaryDuff And #MatthewKoma Are Expecting Second Child! (View Post) @HilaryDuff @MatthewKoma
https://t.co/0QMDUSs0W4 55 minutes ago
98.5 KLUC Congrats to Hillary and Hubby! https://t.co/2tFoJmY6uA - Tyler Foxx 56 minutes ago
MapMa Hilary Duff seen with husband and daughter after announcing pregnancy https://t.co/V9AvFFAgmk via… https://t.co/78Cjfnsjsl 1 hour ago
فریہ RT @enews: HEY NOW HEY NOW 🗣️ Hilary Duff is pregnant !! She and Matthew Koma announced that they're expecting their second baby together.… 1 hour ago