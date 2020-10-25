Global  
 

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma expecting second child together

Mid-Day Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
American actor-singer Hilary Duff and her musician husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Saturday.

Both took to Instagram to share a short video clip where Koma is seen embracing the 'Mom-to-be' Hilary's baby bump.


Watch: Hilary Duff, husband Matthew Koma expecting second child together

 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019 are parents to a 2-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son.
