Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Dengue and COVID-19: May no one suffer like we have in the last few days
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Recently, actor Yuvika Chaudhary suffered from Dengue and COVID-19 one after another and she has spoken about the same in an interview recently. She also stated how Prince Narula, her husband, stood like a rock and helped her in the trying times.
While speaking to *ETimes*, the actor said, "It doesn't get worse than this. May...
