Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Dengue and COVID-19: May no one suffer like we have in the last few days

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Recently, actor Yuvika Chaudhary suffered from Dengue and COVID-19 one after another and she has spoken about the same in an interview recently. She also stated how Prince Narula, her husband, stood like a rock and helped her in the trying times.

While speaking to *ETimes*, the actor said, "It doesn't get worse than this. May...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE [Video]

A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE

A woman in Oklahoma has tested positive for COVID-19 twice and had to be hospitalized for eight days during the SECOND infection. Tisha Davis, a 41-year-old Probation and Parole Officer, first..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence [Video]

Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence

This is the moment police were called to break up a fight between students at a 'house party' at a locked-down halls of residence.More than 1,500 students at Manchester Met University were asked not to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills [Video]

Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills

A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htshowbiz: Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Covid-19 and dengue back-to-back: ‘Can’t forget that night doctor told Prince to arrange… 8 hours ago

vidhiagrawal70

Vidhi Agrawal RT @Spotboye: Yuvika Chaudhary opens up on suffering from dengue and COVID-19 back-to-back, recalls the night when the doctor asked Prince… 12 hours ago

AlyeskaDawn

Alyeska Dawn Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Covid-19 and dengue back-to-back: ‘Can’t forget that night doctor told Prince to… https://t.co/Ld28KjYf65 14 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Yuvika Chaudhary opens up on suffering from dengue and COVID-19 back-to-back, recalls the night when the doctor ask… https://t.co/3xhu0A4lvs 15 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Covid-19 and dengue back-to-back: ‘Can’t forget that night doctor told Prince to… https://t.co/712LhmRUOt 19 hours ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Covid-19 and dengue back-to-back: ‘Can’t forget that night doctor told Prince to… https://t.co/bGye2phJKQ 19 hours ago