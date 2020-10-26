Global  
 

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Address His Bulge in This Photo After Lots of Comments Come In!

Just Jared Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Kelly Ripa posted a compilation of some Halloween costumes on her Instagram account and one of the photos had everyone talking. The photo shows Kelly‘s hubby Mark Consuelos in a tight cop uniform standing next to his friend, Bruce Bozzi. Fans couldn’t help but notice Mark‘s very tight pants and comments soon poured in. “Mark [...]
