DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Might Not Perform Tonight After Suffering Head Injury Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cheryl Burke may or may not be dancing tonight on Dancing With The Stars. People reports that the 36-year-old pro dancer, who is paired with Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, suffered a head injury during rehearsals over the weekend. In a clip from their rehearsal, it looks like Cheryl lost her footing and it caused [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

