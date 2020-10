Shriya Saran congratulates Mandira Bedi Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Mandira Bedi, who recently adopted a four-and-a-half-year-old girl Tara has been receiving congratulatory messages from family and friends as they introduced the newest member of the family 👓 View full article

