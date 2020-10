Prince Azim of Brunei, Hollywood film producer passes away at 38 Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Prince Azim of Brunei who had a brief career as a Hollywood film producer passed away at the age of 38.



According to Fox News, he was the son of Sultan of Brunei and fourth in line to the throne. He passed away on Saturday in the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan.



The government made the announcement on national radio. It... 👓 View full article