Chrissy Teigen Returns To Instagram Stories To Share A Cooking Video With Daughter Luna

Just Jared Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen has returned to her Instagram Stories. The 34-year-old cookbook author shared a few stories to her account following the pregnancy loss of her and John Legend‘s son, Jack. Chrissy shared that she, her daughter Luna, and another friend were having some fun making custom pancakes. She had spelled out Luna‘s name for one, [...]
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen's Candid Personal Essay About Her Son Jack Is A Must-Read

Chrissy Teigen's Candid Personal Essay About Her Son Jack Is A Must-Read 00:36

 Chrissy Teigen is ready to share her experience following the loss of her son Jack. Elle reports the model and entrepreneur shared a poignant personal essay on Medium. The essay detailed what she went through in the hospital, saying goodbye to her third child. She also gave her thanks to everyone who...

