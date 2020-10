Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers left the Tampa Bay Rays stuck in neutral to start a most strange World Series played...

World Series Preview: A Clash of Coasts and Contrasts Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay. Big spenders vs. penny-pinchers. Stars vs. relative unknowns. The Dodgers and the Rays both dominated to get to this point, but did so...

NYTimes.com 1 week ago