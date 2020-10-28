The New David Bowie Biopic Is Already Splitting Opinions Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Watch the new trailer...



The new *David Bowie* biopic is already splitting opinions.



Stardust is out later this year, with Johnny Flynn starring as Ziggy Stardust himself.



The film hones in on Bowie's rise, following the English star on a fateful trip to the United States.



Joined by publicist Ron Oberman, it features the genesis of Ziggy, yet doesn't actually feature Bowie's music.



A full trailer has arrived online, and - somewhat predictably - social media is split over its merits.



Sure, no one could ever truly immerse themselves as Bowie - pop's perpetual alien - but we're still eager to see the full thing.



Watch the trailer below.



Stardust will be released on November 25th.



