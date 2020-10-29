Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Make Up A Song To Tell People To Vote In Person

Just Jared Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Katy Perry joined fiance Orlando Bloom on Instagram this afternoon (October 28) where they performed a cute song to remind everyone to vote next week in the election. The engaged couple made up the adorable song, as they enjoyed their morning coffee. “Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot,” Orlando sung to the camera. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Katy Perry's Borat birthday surprise

Katy Perry's Borat birthday surprise 01:12

 Orlando Bloom made Katy Perry's birthday "dream come true" with a personal message from Borat on her special day on Sunday (25.10.20).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dedicates song about voting to daughter Daisy Dove [Video]

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dedicates song about voting to daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have created a song about in-person voting, in a bid to urge their fans to do so in the upcoming US presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Orlando Bloom Celebrated Katy Perry's 36th Birthday With Help From Borat [Video]

Orlando Bloom Celebrated Katy Perry's 36th Birthday With Help From Borat

It was ... very nice.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:58Published
Orlando Bloom enlists Borat to surprise birthday girl Katy Perry with a special video message [Video]

Orlando Bloom enlists Borat to surprise birthday girl Katy Perry with a special video message

Orlando Bloom enlisted Borat to surprise his fiancee Katy Perry on her 36th birthday on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Aw! Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Dedicate Song About Voting To Daughter Daisy Dove

 Pop star Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are urging fans to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election for the sake of their two-month-old daughter...
OK! Magazine

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom create song encouraging fans to vote in person

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sang a made-up song on Instagram urging fans to vote in-person rather than mail-in their votes
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this