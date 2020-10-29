Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joshua Kushner
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are expanding their family! The 28-year-old model is pregnant with her first child, according to People. “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source told the outlet. “She will be the most amazing mother.” We have photos of her on a bike ride with her [...]
