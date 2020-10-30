|
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed W/ Donald Trump
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
New York rapper 50 Cent is keeping things a buck. The hip-hop veteran has stepped up to share his reaction to rap heavyweight Lil Wayne making a public endorsement of President Donald Trump just days away from the presidential election. 50 Cent Clowns Lil Wayne Fifty went to his Instagram page and offered his opinion […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this