50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed W/ Donald Trump

SOHH Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed W/ Donald TrumpNew York rapper 50 Cent is keeping things a buck. The hip-hop veteran has stepped up to share his reaction to rap heavyweight Lil Wayne making a public endorsement of President Donald Trump just days away from the presidential election. 50 Cent Clowns Lil Wayne Fifty went to his Instagram page and offered his opinion […]
 50 Cent has revoked his support for incumbent President Donald Trump in November's election, insisting he "never liked" the POTUS.

