You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paul Rudd surprises voters in New York with cookies as thanks for voting



Early voters in New York were surprised on Thursday morning (October 29) when actor Paul Rudd handed them cookies to thank them for voting. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:20 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies for Early Voters in NYC! Paul Rudd is proving he just might be the nicest celeb! On Thursday (October 29), the 51-year-old Ant-Man & the Wasp actor took to the streets of Brooklyn, New...

Just Jared 50 minutes ago



Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies to Brooklyn Voters Waiting in Line Paul Rudd's showing his appreciation to Brooklyn residents braving the rain and chilly weather to stand in a long line to vote ... by providing a sweet...

TMZ.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this