Neha's pics will remind you of Virushka

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot October 24 and social media flooded with pictures from their dreamy affair. Neha Kakkar made for one stunning bride in a plush pink lehengha, while she was aptly complemented by beau Rohanpreet Singh, who twinned in a pastel shwewani. Neha Kakkar had later shared several pictures from her Anand Karaj ceremony and here are five clicks which are sure to remind you of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s nuptials in Italy. Neha and Anushka looked stunning as brides, doling out massive style inspiration with their gorgeous wedding ensembles. 👓 View full article

FIRST PICS: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding look will remind you of Virushka Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married today in Delhi in an Anand Karaj ceremony

