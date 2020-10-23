Ariana Grande drops positions

Ariana Grande announces The Weeknd collaboration on new album 'Positions'
Ariana Grande will team up with The Weeknd on her upcoming album, ‘Positions’, which will also feature her long-awaited collaboration with Doja Cat.
Ariana Grande becomes President in new Positions music video
Ariana Grande envisions what the White House would look like if she was U.S. President in the video for her new single Positions.
