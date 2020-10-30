The 'Fake Melania' Theories Are Continuing After Melania Trump's Speech at Florida Rally (See Photos)
Friday, 30 October 2020 () #FakeMelania was a trending topic last weekend after photos of Melania Trump went viral because people thought a body double was there in her place. Now, the “Fake Melania” theories are continuing after the First Lady of the United States spoke at a Trump rally on Friday (October 30) in Tampa, Fla. Melania, or the [...]
