Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe & WNBA's Sue Bird Are Engaged! Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird just revealed that they’re engaged! The two athletes revealed the happy news on social media, with an image of Megan on one knee and putting a ring on Sue‘s hand, while she was in an oceanside pool. While there was no caption to the image, there were many fans and [...] 👓 View full article

