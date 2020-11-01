Bollywood mourns demise of Sean Connery, Lata Mangeshkar calls him 'Perfect Bond'
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Soon after the news of the demise of Sean Connery broke, social media was flooded with the reactions of celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar, Hrithik Roshan, Randeep Hooda among others. Calling him 'perfect Bond', Singer Lata Mangeshkar said that he has enthralled the audiences.
Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the movie The Untouchables. He also won three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards in his career spanning...