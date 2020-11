Bollywood extends birthday greetings to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

As the dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Anushka Sharma extended greetings to her.



The Former Miss World's 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya and her... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 47 Actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rang in her 47th birthday on Sunday. The actor won the Miss World pageant in 1994 following which the...

Mid-Day 6 hours ago





Tweets about this