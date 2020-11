Meg Thee Stallion Troll Invades Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

He had to have seen this coming. When Tory Lanez resumed his popular “Quarantine Radio” series in the wake of being charged with felonies related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, a troll came after him. ‘You Shot Megan Thee Stallion’ Tory Lanez was taking calls during his Saturday show when a caller kept […] He had to have seen this coming. When Tory Lanez resumed his popular “Quarantine Radio” series in the wake of being charged with felonies related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, a troll came after him. ‘You Shot Megan Thee Stallion’ Tory Lanez was taking calls during his Saturday show when a caller kept […] 👓 View full article