Thomas Doherty Shows Off Abs While Starting 'Gossip Girl' Filming Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Thomas Doherty is confirming that Gossip Girl has begun filming in New York! The 25-year-old actor shared a photo from what appears to be a hair and makeup trailer, where he shows off his abs. β€œlet goooooo,” he captioned the pic, where he’s also wearing a mask and flashing a peace sign. Thomas made sure [...] πŸ‘“ View full article