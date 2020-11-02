Global  
 

Margot Robbie Dressed Up as Ginger Spice for Halloween This Year - See Her Costume!

Just Jared Monday, 2 November 2020
Margot Robbie had an amazing costume this year for Halloween! The 30-year-old Oscar-nominated actress dressed up as Ginger Spice, aka Geri Halliwell, and she shared a picture perfect photo on her Instagram account. “Spice Up Your Life 💥,” Margot captioned the photo. Vanessa Hudgens commented on the pic and wrote, “Iconnnnn.” West Side Story actress [...]
