Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Presidential election 2020: Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West vote for first time

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Stressing on the importance of voting in the US presidential election 2020, Hollywood celebrities have been some of the most vocal American citizens on social media.

Some of them have revealed that this is the first time they would cast ballots. Some of them have also shared on social media their experience of voting.

Some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez 'not ashamed' 2020 election will be her first time voting

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez 'not ashamed' 2020 election will be her first time voting 00:49

 Selena Gomez is determined to make her "vote count" after confessing it's her first time participating in a U.S. election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden [Video]

US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden

Presidential Election of United States is underway on November 3 (local time). Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed media in Wilmington. Joe Biden said, "I believe very- strong that we..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
First-time voters in Las Vegas share why this election is so meaningful [Video]

First-time voters in Las Vegas share why this election is so meaningful

13 Action News reporter Alicia Pattillo caught up with some first-time voters in the Las Vegas valley between the ages of 19 and 48 years old who shared why this election is so meaningful to them.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:20Published
Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National Election [Video]

Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National Election

The Duchess of Sussex is making royal history once again.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Every Star Voting For the First Time in the 2020 Presidential Election

 You never forget your first time. And for many celebrities, the 2020 presidential election is an extra memorable one. Selena Gomez, Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish,...
E! Online


Tweets about this