Johnny Depp loses libel case over 'wife beater' article

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost the libel case against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.

He lost the sensational case against his former wife Amber Heard and The Sun newspaper when, after a 16-day trial, London High Court ruled that the Hollywood star was "a wife beater". Heard had claimed that Depp had hit...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim 01:26

 Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater". The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies. Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved...

