Ira Khan opens up about being sexually abused: My parents got me out of the situation

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Ira Khan has opened up about being sexually abused when she was 14 years old. In a video posted on Instagram, Aamir Khan's daughter said, "When I was 14, I was sexually harassed. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn't know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn't happening every day. So...
'I was abused at 14', recalls Ira Khan; explains father Aamir Khan got her out of the situation

 Ira Khan did not even realize she was being abused, but then approached her parents, including Aamir Khan, who got her out of the situation
