|
|
Sophia Loren, 86, reveals her biggest regret: 'That was the dream of my life'
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The one thing Sophia Loren doesn't regret is choosing Carlo Ponti over Cary Grant.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
The Life Ahead Trailer - Sophia Loren and Ibrahima Gueye
The Life Ahead Trailer - There are encounters that change a life. Others that can save it. The Life Ahead starring Sophia Loren and Ibrahima Gueye arrives on Netflix on November 13th.
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:37Published
|
|