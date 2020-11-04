Lizzo bares all in American flag outfit as she encourages voters to ‘stay in line’ at polls on Election Day
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Lizzo, known for donning over-the-top garb intended to deliver messages of positivity and encouragement, did so again on Election Day and wrote a moving scribe urging folks to make their vote heard.
