Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan calls Eijaz Khan a dictator
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Actress Gauahar Khan sees the image of a dictator in actor Eijaz Khan as captain in the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Gauahar, who had earlier entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior, took to Twitter to express her views. "Captain is a Captain, NOT a DICTATOR," she wrote.
Day 30 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was quite interesting and full of events! Fans got to see a few patch ups and one major fight between captain Eijaz Khan and Naina Singh over a luxury item. Later, Bigg Boss gave housemates the biggest shock of the day and announced a double eviction. Here's...