Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan calls Eijaz Khan a dictator

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Actress Gauahar Khan sees the image of a dictator in actor Eijaz Khan as captain in the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Gauahar, who had earlier entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior, took to Twitter to express her views. "Captain is a Captain, NOT a DICTATOR," she wrote.



Captain is a Captain , NOT a DICTATOR !...
