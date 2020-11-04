Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tommy Tuberville Beats Doug Jones in Alabama, Lindsey Graham Fends Off Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Tommy Tuberville Beats Doug Jones in Alabama, Lindsey Graham Fends Off Jaime Harrison in South CarolinaRepublican *Tommy Tuberville* has defeated incumbent Democrat *Doug Jones* in the Alabama Senate race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Graham Trounces Harrison

Graham Trounces Harrison 00:36

 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham easily trounced challenger Jaime Harrison in a South Carolina senate race. Graham earned 56.6%. Jaime Harrison won 42%. Harrison gained attention for raising huge amounts of money. South Carolina is a deep red state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alabama Senate [Video]

Alabama Senate

Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville react to the Alabama Senate result that saw Republicans flip the seat.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Graham beats heavily funded opponent in SC [Video]

Graham beats heavily funded opponent in SC

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his Senate seat in South Carolina on Tuesday, despite being out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison. "I never believed that we would be the center of attention..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race [Video]

Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race

Tommy Tuberville easily defeated Doug Jones in the hotly contested Alabama senate race. Business Insider has declared Tuberville the winner, two hours after the polls closed. Tuberville won 638,695..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this