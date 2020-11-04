Tommy Tuberville Beats Doug Jones in Alabama, Lindsey Graham Fends Off Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham easily trounced challenger Jaime Harrison in a South Carolina senate race. Graham earned 56.6%. Jaime Harrison won 42%. Harrison gained attention for raising huge amounts of money. South Carolina is a deep red state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since...
