Nope, 'Fake Melania' Didn't Show Up for Trump's False Victory Speech on Election Night

Wednesday, 4 November 2020
An entertaining conspiracy theory that has been spreading for the past couple weeks is that Melania Trump has a body double who has been attending events in her place, though it has been debunked. The real Melania was by her husband President Trump‘s side while he gave a speech in the late hours of election [...]
News video: Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention 00:24

 A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and...

