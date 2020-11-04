Nope, 'Fake Melania' Didn't Show Up for Trump's False Victory Speech on Election Night
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () An entertaining conspiracy theory that has been spreading for the past couple weeks is that Melania Trump has a body double who has been attending events in her place, though it has been debunked. The real Melania was by her husband President Trump‘s side while he gave a speech in the late hours of election [...]
