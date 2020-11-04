Nope, 'Fake Melania' Didn't Show Up for Trump's False Victory Speech on Election Night

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump claims that election is being stolen, falsely declares victory as votes are being counted



President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring victory in Tuesday's presidential election, adding that he believes that the election is being stolen. http://abcactionnews.com/election Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:28 Published 32 minutes ago Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election



U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published 5 hours ago Trump Falsely Declares Election Victory



President Donald Trump is claiming that he has won reelection despite no official confirmation. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this