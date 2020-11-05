Global  
 

Prince William Honors First Responders at First Event Since It Was Revealed He Had Coronavirus

Just Jared Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Prince William is making his first – virtual – appearance since it was revealed that he had coronavirus. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge appeared during the 2020 Spirit of Fire Awards virtual ceremony, which is an annual event held by Britain’s Fire Fighters Charity. During the ceremony, Prince William presented the Special Recognition Award for [...]
