Prince William Honors First Responders at First Event Since It Was Revealed He Had Coronavirus

Related videos from verified sources William highlights ‘unique challenge’ facing emergency responders



Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke of Cambridge has carried out hisfirst virtual royal duty since his secret battle with coronavirus wasrevealed. William made no mention of his own experience.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published 10 hours ago Queen Elizabeth Was “Worried” About Her Heirs When They Contracted Covid-19



Queen Elizabeth is the British monarch but she is also a mom and grandma, and she was understandably “worried” when her son and grandson contracted Covid19. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:56 Published 16 hours ago Prince William Was Secretly Sick with COVID in April, Shortly After Father Prince Charles



Prince William was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year Credit: People Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago

