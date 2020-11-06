Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sharon Osbourne Says She Understands Why Johnny Depp Had a 'Volatile' Relationship with Amber Heard

Just Jared Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about Johnny Depp‘s situation and the legal battles he’s currently involved in following his split from ex-wife Amber Heard. The 68-year-old television personality said on The Talk this week that she understands what Johnny went through as she had similar issues in her marriage to Ozzy Osbourne. “It takes two [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Defamation lawyer explains Johnny Depp's verdict

Defamation lawyer explains Johnny Depp's verdict 01:54

 A leading London lawyer says court case has made things worse for Johnny Depp, who has lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard [Video]

Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard

Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:11Published
Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against The Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against The Sun

A U.K. judge has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel case against The Sun after the tabloid referred to the actor as a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article about his tumultuous relationship with ex Amber..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:47Published
Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun

Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:10Published