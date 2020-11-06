Sharon Osbourne Says She Understands Why Johnny Depp Had a 'Volatile' Relationship with Amber Heard

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard



Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against The Sun



A U.K. judge has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel case against The Sun after the tabloid referred to the actor as a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article about his tumultuous relationship with ex Amber.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun



Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago