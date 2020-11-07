Johnny Depp asked to resign from 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Actor Johnny Depp will no longer be portraying the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald for the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, the actor said on Friday (local time). According to Variety, Depp's exit from the spinoff of 'Harry Potter' series comes days after he lost his libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that published an...
