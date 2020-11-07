Global  
 

Johnny Depp asked to resign from 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Actor Johnny Depp will no longer be portraying the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald for the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, the actor said on Friday (local time). According to Variety, Depp's exit from the spinoff of 'Harry Potter' series comes days after he lost his libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that published an...
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News 02:38

 Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.

