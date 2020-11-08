Global  
 

Alec Baldwin Imagines Trump's Concession Speech in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 November 2020
Alec Baldwin is suiting up as Donald Trump for possibly the last time. The 62-year-old actor once again impersonated Trump for the Saturday Night Live cold open on Saturday, November 7. SNL started off their first episode after it was revealed that Joe Biden won the election by imagining what Trump‘s concession speech would be [...]
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: Alec Baldwin Goes Undercover on the Internet

Alec Baldwin Goes Undercover on the Internet 06:30

 On this episode of Actually Me, Alec Baldwin goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, IMDb, Quora and Wikipedia. If Donald Trump invited him out to lunch, would he accept? What role is is he most known for?

