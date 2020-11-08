Alec Baldwin Imagines Trump's Concession Speech in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch!
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Alec Baldwin is suiting up as Donald Trump for possibly the last time. The 62-year-old actor once again impersonated Trump for the Saturday Night Live cold open on Saturday, November 7. SNL started off their first episode after it was revealed that Joe Biden won the election by imagining what Trump‘s concession speech would be [...]
On this episode of Actually Me, Alec Baldwin goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, IMDb, Quora and Wikipedia. If Donald Trump invited him out to lunch, would he accept? What role is is he most known for?
The Presidential election is coming to a close. Joe Biden is on the verge of defeating Pres. Donald Trump. Trump is defiant, unwilling to concede the election. Conceding a lost election is the classy..