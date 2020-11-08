George W. Bush Puts Out Statement Congratulating Joe Biden on Victory: He’s a ‘Good Man’
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Former President *George W. Bush* put out a statement Sunday congratulating *Joe Biden* on his election victory, as some Republican allies of President *Donald Trump* continue to insist the race isn't over.
Following Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Election, Expedien CEO, in Houston (Texas) Jiten Agarwal said that Joe Biden expressed views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US. "During his election campaign, he (Joe Biden) had reached out to Indian-American...
To celebrate Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential elections, Amritsar-based artist painted portraits of all presidents of the United States of America. Starting from George Washington to Joe Biden,..