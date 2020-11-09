Global  
 

Joe Biden's Dog Major Will Be First Rescue Dog in White House

Just Jared Monday, 9 November 2020
The White House will soon be the home for Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden – and their two dogs! The President-Elect and and his wife will be moving into the White House in January 2021 after Inauguration Day now that Joe has won the Presidential Election. They will also be bringing their two [...]
Celebrations in Washington, D.C. after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House

Celebrations in Washington, D.C. after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House

 Residents in Washington, D.C. clap and cheer after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

