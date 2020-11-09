Lil Nas X Connects W/ Michael J. Fox To Announce Holiday Single
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Rap rookie Lil Nas X is gearing up for the winter holidays with some fire tunes. The hip-hop superstar transforms into Santa Nas X in the official trailer for his highly-anticipated “Holiday” single in a must-see new video. The trailer features a cameo from Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox.
