Lil Nas X Connects W/ Michael J. Fox To Announce Holiday Single

SOHH Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Lil Nas X Connects W/ Michael J. Fox To Announce Holiday SingleRap rookie Lil Nas X is gearing up for the winter holidays with some fire tunes. The hip-hop superstar transforms into Santa Nas X in the official trailer for his highly-anticipated “Holiday” single in a must-see new video. The trailer features a cameo from Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox.
Video Credit: Billboard - Published
News video: Lil Nas X Debuts Comedic Trailer for New Single 'Holiday' | Billboard News

Lil Nas X Debuts Comedic Trailer for New Single 'Holiday' | Billboard News 01:09

 Lil Nas X embraces a little "Holiday" magic in the comedic trailer for his new single, which first aired during the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday night (Nov. 8) on NBC.

