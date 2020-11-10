Seth Meyers Roasts Tucker Carlson, Right Wing Response to Trump’s Loss: They Want to ‘Blow Up Our Democracy’
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Seth Meyers celebrated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory on Monday night before brutality roasting the right-wing response to President Donald Trump's loss -- focusing on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Seth Meyers celebrated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory on Monday night before brutality roasting the right-wing response to President Donald Trump's loss -- focusing on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources