Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Very Strange Saga of a Straight White GOP Politician Replying to Himself on Twitter as a ‘Black Gay Guy’

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Very Strange Saga of a Straight White GOP Politician Replying to Himself on Twitter as a ‘Black Gay Guy’Is this 'black gay guy' Dan Purdy account on Twitter straight white GOP politician Dean Browning's alt account?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden [Video]

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:24Published
What color are these sneakers? [Video]

What color are these sneakers?

A pair of Nike trainers are dividing the internet, all because people can’t agree on what color they actually are.Back in January, an image of the sneakers began circulating on Twitter with the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:51Published
Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media' [Video]

Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'

Kanye West defended Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly in a Twitter tirade that complained Black celebrities receive unfair treatment from "white media".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published