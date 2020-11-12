Reba McEntire is Supported by Boyfriend Rex Linn at CMA Awards 2020!
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Reba McEntire has arrived on the red carpet! The 65-year-old country star arrived with boyfriend Rex Linn on her arm at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 11) at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Reba looked super chic in a sparkling blazer with long train while rocking black trousers. Rex looked handsome [...]
Reba McEntire made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Rex Linn at Wednesday night's CMA Awards and says "he had a blast." Plus, Darius Rucker says he was honoured to be asked to co-host this year's show alongside Reba.