Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reba McEntire is Supported by Boyfriend Rex Linn at CMA Awards 2020!

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Reba McEntire has arrived on the red carpet! The 65-year-old country star arrived with boyfriend Rex Linn on her arm at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 11) at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Reba looked super chic in a sparkling blazer with long train while rocking black trousers. Rex looked handsome [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Reba McEntire Says Boyfriend Rex Linn 'Had A Blast' At CMA Awards

Reba McEntire Says Boyfriend Rex Linn 'Had A Blast' At CMA Awards 02:11

 Reba McEntire made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Rex Linn at Wednesday night's CMA Awards and says "he had a blast." Plus, Darius Rucker says he was honoured to be asked to co-host this year's show alongside Reba.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reba McEntire To Star in New Fried Green Tomatoes Series [Video]

Reba McEntire To Star in New Fried Green Tomatoes Series

Hooray!

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:47Published
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the CMA awards [Video]

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the CMA awards

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are promising laughs and good music as co-hosts of this year's CMA awards. McEntire returns after hosting last year with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

At CMA Awards, Reba McEntire, Rex Linn make red carpet debut

 Reba McEntire and actor Rex Linn made their red carpet debut at the 2020 CMA Awards.
FOXNews.com

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at CMA Awards 2020

 The 'Little Rock' singer, who began dating the 'CSI: Miami' star after they appeared on 'Young Sheldon', also gives her boyfriend a shout out from the stage when...
AceShowbiz