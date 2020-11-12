Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli expresses anger towards Jaan Kumar Sanu for getting easily influenced

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
In this Unseen Undekha clip, we witness Nikki Tamboli telling Jaan Kumar Sanu off for getting easily influenced by other housemates, and not being his authentic self in the house.

In a candid conversation with Jaan, we see Nikki admonishing him for being too passive and allowing himself to be swayed easily, especially by Eijaz...
