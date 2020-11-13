Global  
 

'Friends' reunion rescheduled for March 2021, says Matthew Perry

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
American actor Matthew Perry announced on Thursday (local time) via Twitter that the highly-anticipated 'Friends' reunion special will be debuting in March 2021 on HBO Max. According to Fox News, castmates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow have yet to comment on the news. "Friends...
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: The 'Friends' Reunion Will Reportedly Film in March 2021

The 'Friends' Reunion Will Reportedly Film in March 2021 00:37

 In the meantime, all of the old episodes will be available on HBO Max.

