'Friends' reunion rescheduled for March 2021, says Matthew Perry
Friday, 13 November 2020 () American actor Matthew Perry announced on Thursday (local time) via Twitter that the highly-anticipated 'Friends' reunion special will be debuting in March 2021 on HBO Max. According to Fox News, castmates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow have yet to comment on the news. "Friends...
