Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The team of Hostages, including Sudhir Mishra and Ronit Roy, remembers the late Asif Basra

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The team of Hostages, including Sudhir Mishra and Ronit Roy, remembers the late Asif BasraAsif Basra, known for his nuanced performances in films like Jab We Met, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Freaky Ali, Hichki, and more recently in web shows like Paatal Lok and Hostages, passed away in an alleged suicide on November 12. The actor was found hanging at his rented house in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. No suicide note...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in his Himachal home

'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in his Himachal home 01:49

 Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53. The actor was found dead in a private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala. Police said that a forensic team is at the spot and they are probing the matter. Reports say that Asif had been living in a rented house in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prima facie it's a case of suicide: Kangra SSP on actor Asif Basra's death [Video]

Prima facie it's a case of suicide: Kangra SSP on actor Asif Basra's death

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said, "53-year-old Asif Basra hanged himself, he was living here from sometime on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala [Video]

Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Mcleodganj SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI that a forensic team reached the spot and the police in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Actor Asif Basra found dead in McLodganj: Suicide suspected, investigation underway|Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Asif Basra found dead in McLodganj: Suicide suspected, investigation underway|Oneindia News

Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala. The 53 years old actor was reportedly found hanging at the complex. "Film actor Asif Basra was found..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published