Chris Pratt Joins 'Thor 4' Cast as Star-Lord!

Just Jared Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Chris Pratt will reportedly join the cast of the upcoming fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, as his Marvel superhero Star-Lord, according to Variety. Some reports are saying that Pratt‘s involvement in the movie will just be a “cameo.” The last time we saw Thor was at the end of Avengers: Endgame and he [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Chris Pratt set to star in Saigon Bodyguards remake

Chris Pratt set to star in Saigon Bodyguards remake 00:42

 Chris Pratt and Wu Jing are reportedly starring in a remake of 2016 Vietnamese action comedy 'Saigon Bodyguards'.

