Chris Pratt Jokingly Begs Chris Hemsworth to Stop Working Out

Just Jared Saturday, 21 November 2020
Chris Pratt is so over Chris Hemsworth working out. If you missed it, it was recently announced that Pratt will be joining Hemsworth in upcoming fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, as his Marvel superhero Star-Lord. Ahead of production, Hemsworth has been working out like crazy to get in shape to reprise his role [...]
