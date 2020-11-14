Global  
 

Demi Lovato Looks Back on Max Ehrich Relationship Two Months After Split

Saturday, 14 November 2020
Demi Lovato is looking back on her whirlwind relationship with Max Ehrich. Earlier this year, Demi and Max had revealed they were dating, and got engaged within a four month period. Just three months later, their engagement and relationship was over. Their split got messy after that, as Max accused Demi of using him for [...]
 Demi Lovato has had a “rollercoaster” year so far, as 2020 has seen her start a new romance with Max Ehrich, get engaged, and go through a break up.

