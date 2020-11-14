Global  
 

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau Is Feeling Sick at The Masters, Got Tested for COVID-19 on Friday Night

Just Jared Saturday, 14 November 2020
Bryson DeChambeau was one of the favorites while heading into The Masters this week, but his performance at the golf tournament hasn’t gone as planned. The 27-year-old golfer previously won the 2020 U.S. Open and was expected to be one to watch, but he says he’s not feeling well. After finishing his second round on [...]
